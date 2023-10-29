Some Samsung OLED PC gaming monitors are at all time price lows with digital coupons

The PC gaming monitors made by Samsung are some of the best and most popular ones in that market. In particular, the company leads in offering big OLED monitors with lots of nice features. They can also be very expensive. Right now, you can get two of the best big OLED monitors from Samsung at all time price lows at Amazon, if you move fast and take advantage of some limited-time digital coupons on the site.

Right now, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming PC monitor has a nice discount on Amazon that brings the price down to $1,390.51. However, when you click the box on the Amazon listing with the $290.52 digital coupon, the price goes down to an all-time price low of $1,099.99. That's a huge $700 discount from its $1,799.99 MSRP

The curved 240 Hz refresh rate display has a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440. It has tons of features, including support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, along with both Samsung's smart TV OS and its Game Hub, which lets you play games on Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and more on the cloud without even needing a PC.

If you want something a bit smaller and more affordable, there's the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED monitor. It's priced at $961.85 on Amazon, which is a nice discount. However, when you apply the $61.86 digital coupon on the page, the price goes down to an all-time low of $899.99 at Amazon. That's a big $600 discount from its normal $1,499.99 MSRP.

This curved monitor has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and a 175 Hz refresh rate. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, along with both Samsung's smart TV OS and the Samsung Game Hub.

