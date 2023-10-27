Samsung Crucial try outdo each other again as 4TB, 2TB T7 external SSD drop to lowest price

If you have been following Neowin for the last several months or so, you may have noticed that solid-state drive (SSD) prices have dropped quite a lot though analysts say NAND as well as DRAM prices could be going up again.

Thankfully, that's not today as you can purchase one of the most popular and reputed external SSDs for its lowest-ever price. The deals come in the form of the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield as well as the 2TB which are available for just $200 and $100 (buying links towards the end of the article) respectively.

The price cut comes as Crucial recently dropped the price of its new and much faster X10 Pro that had dropped to as low as just $261. What's interesting about the new Crucial X9 and X10 is that they are based on TLC or triple-level cell NAND (the T7 is TLC) compared to QLC or quad-level on the X6 and X8 external SSDs, making them higher endurance. Something similar had happened earlier this year too.

Get the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB and 4TB portable SSDs at the links below. These are all sold and shipped by Amazon items:

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US or Newegg US, to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.