Get these great HyperX wireless PC headphones for an all-time low price now

Playing PC games with wireless headphones is great if the headphones offer great audio quality, are comfortable to use for long periods of time, and will last a while on one charge. The HyperX Cloud II Core wireless headphones have all three of those features and you can get them for an all-time low price now.

At the moment, the HyperX Cloud II Core wireless headphones are available on Amazon for just $99.99. That's not only an all-time price, but it's also a $20 discount from its $119.99 MSRP.

In terms of audio, these HyperX headphones have 53mm drivers inside the cups for quality sound, and the headphones also support DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio for an even more immersive sound experience while playing games.

The headphones also have memory foam earpads covered in leatherette material so you will be able to wear them for hours comfortably. It also has an aluminum frame to keep the headphones durable. On the earcups, you will be able to adjust the volume and mute the microphone, which also has noise-canceling features that will let your voice be heard by others clearly.

Finally, these HyperX headphones are designed to last up to 80 hours on one battery charge, which should ensure that you will be able to use them for any long lasting online or LAN gaming sensing. The headphones come with a 2.4GHz USB dongle for a solid wireless connections

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

