Get the Corsair K70 RGB Pro mechanical keyboard for an all-time low price now

We will admit that there are a lot of gaming-themed PC keyboards that are on the market today. However, Corsair has been consistent in making some of the best and most advanced keyboards you can buy. Right now, you can get the Corsair K70 RGB Pro keyboard for an all-time low price now on Amazon.

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro keyboard is currently priced at $109.99. That's not just an all-time price low, but it's also a big $60 discount from its $169.99 MSRP).

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro includes Cherry MX mechanical switches that offer PC gamers a tactile bump at the mid-press point so they can experience some physical feedback. The PBT Double-Shot Pro keycaps are highly resistant to wear and can handle up to 100 million keystrokes.

The keyboard's use of Corsair's Axon Hyper-Processing Technology allows gamers to have very fast responses in gamers. The keyboard has support for 8,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,000Hz key scanning, along with 100 percent anti-ghosting. That means when you press on a key, you should see that reflected almost instantly in your game.

Other features of the keyboard include per-key RGB backlighting, with color customization support via the iCue Software. It also helps to program macros in the keyboard, and you can save up to 50 keyboard gaming profiles with its 8MB of onboard storage. It also has a detachable magnetic palm rest to keep you comfortable while playing in hours-long sessions.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.