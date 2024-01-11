Get this Acer 21.5-inch full HD PC monitor for a rock bottom all time low price

There are lots of people who want to have more than one PC monitor working on their desk at their home office. They might need it to keep up with their stocks, or news alerts, or they just want a second screen so they can run and operate more apps at once. You might also want to get a monitor so you can connect it to your notebook so you can get a bigger display while using it.

You could buy a huge ultrawide monitor for screen space, but they tend to be expensive. Right now, you can get an Acer 21.5 inch PC monitor with full HD resolution for a rock bottom all-time low price. The Acer SB220Q 21.5-inch PC monitor is currently priced at only $74.95 at Amazon. That's also $15.04 off its $89.99 MSRP

This Acer monitor has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 with a slightly higher than-normal 75Hz refresh rate. It's not meant for high-end gamers, but it should be great for getting some work done, especially as a second screen to your main PC monitor.

The frame of this IPS monitor is also fairly thin at just 0.24 inches. The bezels on the sides and the top of the frame are pretty thin as well. It also supports AMD Radeon Freesync technology for less visual tearing and stuttering. Again, while you might not want this as your primary PC monitor, it's a good choice if you want a second, or even a third, display on your desk.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

