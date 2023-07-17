Get these Silicon Power internal SSDs with heat sinks at rock bottom prices on Amazon

We have been commenting on how solid-state drive prices keep going down, and that even includes the ones with a built-in heat sink. Right now, Silicon Power has its high-end internal SSDs with included heat sinks for their all-time lowest prices at Amazon.

The 4TB version of the Silicon Power XS70 Nvme PCIe Gen4 internal SSD, with heat sink, is priced at only $208.97 right now on Amazon. That's a rock bottom price for an SSD with an included heatsink and also discounted down from its usual $232.97 MSRP. The 2TB model is priced at only $92.67 at Amazon right now. Again, that's the lowest price ever for this product, and down from its normal $102.97 price tag.

These SSDs from Silicon Power have some very fast performance, with read speeds up to 7,200MB/s and write speeds up to 6,800MB/s. That's most likely because of its included heat sink. It's made of aluminum and has a number of heat-ventilating slits at the top. The company claims that this keeps the SSD 40 percent cooler compared to not having the heat sink installed.

While these products are mostly made for PC storage expansion, the Silicon Power XS70 can also be used to add more permanent storage for Sony's PlayStation 5 console as well. The company also offers a 5-year warranty for these SSDs.

