You can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for close to its Prime Day discount

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been over for several days, which means most of the retailer's tech devices have also returned to their normal price tags. However, that's not quite the case for the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display.

The smallest of the Echo Show family, the Echo Show 5, has been discounted down to just $49.99 or $40 off its normal $89.99 price tag. That's very close to what the price was for Amazon Prime Day. Even better, you don't have to be a Prime member in order to get this discounted price.

The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch display. It can be used to stream movies or TV shows from Amazon Prime Video, or you can use it with the included camera to have video calls to others with an Echo Show 5. You can link it to your smart doorbell or camera to see who's outside.

The screen can also be used as an alarm clock, and you can also view the latest news headlines or weather forecasts. You can use it to show off your digital photos. It can also stream music from your favorite streaming music service. It comes in three colors, Charcoal, Glacier White, or Cloud Blue

You can also get the Echo Show 5 for Kids at $59.99 on Amazon, which is a $40 discount from its normal $99.99 price. It includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+. This is made for kids ages 3-12. Amazon says:

On Echo Show, kids can enjoy thousands of ad-free, kid-friendly songs, videos, Audible books, Alexa skills, and more.

It also has the new Hey Disney! voice assistant:

Get the weather with Mickey, set a reading timer with Dory or Olaf, listen to their favorite Disney stories, and more.

It also includes parental controls so Mom and Dad can set daily time limits for their kids, and view their activity in the Amazon Parent Dashboard. Both of these Echo Show 5 smart displays can be used to control smart home devices like lights, cameras and more with Alexa voice commands as well.

