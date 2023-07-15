Get the SanDisk Extreme 2TB and 4TB portable SSDs for rock bottom prices at Amazon

We have seen solid-state drives, both the internal and external types, go way down in price over the last few months. Simply put, they are now extremely affordable ways to expand your PC storage or a way to back up your data and move it to wherever you want

The SanDisk Extreme portable SSDs are definitely an example of these kinds of products. Right now, both the 2TB and 4TB versions are at all-time price lows at Amazon. The 2TB model is only $109.99 at the moment, while the 4TB version can be yours for $249.99.

While these external SSDs are older Gen 2 models, they are still much faster in terms of performance than the old-fashioned external hard drive. They have read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and up to 1,000 MB/s for write speeds.

The form factor of these portable SSDs is pretty small, which means you should be able to not only back up your data but take it with you wherever you might need to go with your info. It helps that it has an IP55 water and dust resistance rating, and can keep working with drops of up to two meters. It even has a built-in carabiner loop so you can connect it to a belt loop on your pants or on your backpack.

The SSD also comes with 256-bit AES hardware encryption to keep your data safe. It uses a Memory Zone file management app as well. Finally, the SanDisk Extreme even comes in three different color choices: Black, Sky Blue, and Monterrey (Green).

