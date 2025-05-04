Grab Apple AirPods Pro 2 for an all-time low price now

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 received a minor upgrade back in 2023. The upgraded AirPods Pro 2 features a USB-C port and supports lossless audio when connected to the Apple Vision Pro. It is now available at an all-time low price of $169 from Amazon US—a 32% discount off the original price. You can find the deal at the link below:

With the USB‐C connector, you can use a single cable to charge your Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the iPhone 15 lineup. Apple also allows you to charge the AirPods directly using any device from the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 series. Additionally, Apple has improved the AirPods Pro 2’s IP54 rating by adding extra dust resistance.

The upgraded AirPods Pro 2 also features Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency when connected to the Apple Vision Pro. Thanks to the H2 chip and Apple’s proprietary wireless audio protocol, you can enjoy 20-bit, 48 kHz Lossless Audio with reduced audio latency.

With iOS 17, the AirPods Pro 2 supports several new software features. Adaptive Audio dynamically blends Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation based on your environment. When you start speaking to someone nearby, the new Conversation Awareness feature automatically lowers the media volume, enhances the voices in front of you, and reduces background noise.

Finally, the Personalized Volume feature uses machine learning to understand environmental conditions and your volume preferences over time, automatically fine-tuning your listening experience.

