Apple unveils AirPods Pro 2 with Type-C, dust resistance, and lossless audio

Moving the entire iPhone 15 and 15 Pro lineup to Type-C means upgrading a few accessories as well. The refreshed version of the second-generation AirPods Pro now features a USB-C port and lossless audio support when connected with the Apple Vision Pro.

The most significant change in the refreshed AirPods Pro 2 is a USB-C port. Customers can finally use a single cable for all their Apple devices and even charge the earbuds in wired mode directly from an iPhone 15 or 15 Pro.

Also, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C feature an improved IP54 rating, offering additional dust resistance when used in rugged conditions. Finally, the earbuds will support lossless (20-bit, 48 kHz) audio with ultra-low latency when connected to the Apple Vision Pro (Apple promises to release the latter in the United States in 2024).

With the release of iOS 17 on September 18, 2023, the second-generation AirPods Pro will get a few extra features, such as Adaptive Audio that blends transparency and noise cancellation, conversation awareness that automatically lowers the volume when someone speaks to you, personalized volume that uses machine learning to understand environmental conditions and personal prefrences, new gestures for muting and unmuting yourself, and improved switching between compatible Apple devices.

The updated AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case and a USB-C port are now available for preorder in the United States for $249 on the official website. Apple will ship the earbuds on September 22, 2023.

In addition to AirPods Pro 2, Apple refreshed its wired earphones. The good-old EarPods now also feature a USB-C connector, allowing you to use Apple's wired earphones with the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro lineup, modern iPads, and MacBooks. The new EarPods will set you back just $19, and you can preorder them now on the official Apple website.