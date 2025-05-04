8Bitdo Ultimate C wired controller with Hall Effect sticks for Xbox and PC is now dirt-cheap

If you have a spare $20 to spend on a gamepad, do not settle for a crappy controller from a knock-off brand. This wired controller from 8Bitdo looks like a great contender for those wanting to buy an affordable, reliable, and stylish-looking controller. With a 44% discount on Amazon, the 8Bitdo Ultimate C Wired Controller is now dirt-cheap.

The Ultimate C Wired Controller, as the name suggests, connects to your console and PC via a removable USB-C cable, so no need to worry about dead batteries. It has Hall Effect sticks and triggers (triggers also support vibration), which is good for longevity, precision, sensitivity, and gaming without any stick drift. 8Bitdo also says the bumpers and D-pad are "clicky but smooth, light but tactile."

Other conveniences include a 3.5 mm audio jack for your headset, texturized grips for better ergonomics, and even neat RGB lights. Each thumbstick has rounded RGB lights (Fire Rings) with three modes: Fire Ring, Light-tracing, and Rainbow.

The controller is officially licensed by Microsoft, which means it is fully compatible with Windows 10 and 11 PCs, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It is also available in three colors, but only the Dark Green can be purchased right now for just $19.61. The gamepad includes a color-matching USB-C cable, so no need to worry about buying additional cables.

