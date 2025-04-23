Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Grab the WD 2TB My Passport external SSD for a super low price

WD My Passport SSD

Are you looking for super-fast storage with ample external space in a compact form factor? Then the Western Digital 2TB My Passport external SSD could be a good option for you. The best part is that the WD 2TB My Passport SSD has dropped to its lowest price in the last 30 days on Amazon. It is currently available for $111.13—a 21% discount over its typical price of $139.99.

The offer applies only to the Silver 2TB My Passport external SSD. The SSD has sequential read speeds of up to 1,050MB per second and write speeds of up to 1,000MB per second. It features a USB 3.2 Gen-2 interface and includes a USB-C cable and a USB-A adapter, making it compatible with both new and old devices.

Your data is well protected thanks to password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. The My Passport SSD has a rugged metal body that's rated to protect the SSD even with falls of up to 6.5 feet, ensuring protection from the outside as well.

Backing up data is simple. Just plug the SSD into your PC, install the WD Simple Backup software, and simply drag-and-drop files or schedule automatic backups. You can purchase the Western Digital 2TB My Passport external SSD from Amazon by clicking the link below:

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
