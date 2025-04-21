Save 25% on Logitech MX Keys S keyboard amid price increases

The ongoing trade war is directly affecting the prices of all sorts of devices. Logitech is not immune to the current situation, and the company is already increasing the prices of some of its accessories. However, the MX Keys S, its flagship productivity keyboard, is currently available at its lowest price. Therefore, it might be a perfect time to grab one on Amazon and save 25%.

The MX Keys S is my personal choice for typing on a PC (if you are looking for a gaming keyboard, this might not be the best choice). This full-size wireless keyboard features quiet clicks with concave caps for a better typing experience. It is also backlit with smart light support, which auto-adjusts to your surroundings and lights up only when you bring your hands to the keyboard.

The MX Keys S also features programmable function buttons, which you can customize using the Logitech Options+ software on Windows and macOS. As for connectivity, it supports Bluetooth and Logitech's proprietary Bolt connection (the Logitech Bolt receiver is included with each keyboard). There are also three profiles for quick device switching.

The keyboard is powered by a built-in Li-ion battery, which lasts up to 10 days on full charge with the backlight on or 5 months with the backlight off. You can also top it up with a bundled USB-C cable (quick charge supported).

Logitech MX Keys S Wireless Keyboard - $97.30 | 25% off on Amazon US

