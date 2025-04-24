If you have $50 right now you'd still have $1 left with this Lexar 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD deal

Are you in the market for a 1TB NVMe M.2 2280 SSD? If so, then take a look at the Lexar NM790, which is currently on sale for its lowest ever price of just $49 (purchase link under the specs list below).

Lexar is a reputable company known to make very good quality products, and the NM790 drive is no different. The 1TB variant that is our focus here is based on NVMe version 1.4 (the 4TB variant packs NVMe 2.0), and it is plenty fast thanks to the PCIe Gen4 interface, promising sequential read speeds of up to 7400 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6500 MB/s.

The drive controller does not have a dedicated DRAM cache and instead relies on system memory with the help of Host Memory Buffer (HMB) 3.0, and dynamic SLC caching is done to ensure a smooth lag- and latency-free user experience.

Speaking of the controller, the NM790 features the MaxioTech MAP1602A Falcon Lite microcontroller.

The NM790 also has ample endurance as the 1TB model is rated for 1000 TBW (terabytes written). The 232-layer TLC (triple-level cell) NAND flash memory helps in this department. The key technical specs of the 1TB NM790 are given below:

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C (32°F to 158°F)

Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C (-40°F to 185°F)

Shock-resistant: 1500G, duration 0.5ms, Half Sine Wave

Vibration-resistant: 10~2000Hz, 1.5mm, 20G, 1 Oct/min, 30min/axis (X,Y,Z)

MTBF: 1,500,000 Hours

Get the Lexar 1TB NM790 at the link below:

Lexar 1TB NM790 SSD PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid State Drive, Up to 7400/6500 MB/s Read/Write, Compatible with PS5, for Gamers and Creators, Black (LNM790X001T-RNNNU): $48.99 (Amazon US)

