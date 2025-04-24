AMD's budget-friendly and powerful Ryzen 5 9600X CPU is now available at a new low price

If you want to dip your toes into the world of DIY PC gaming without destroying your bank account, the Ryzen 5 9600X is a great place to start. This budget-friendly processor from AMD is currently available at its new all-time low price, saving you 24% off its list price or $65. That is a pretty good saving, more than enough for a 1TB SSD, a good PSU or case, or just extra money for the graphics card.

The Ryzen 5 9600X is a six-core, twelve-thread processor, and AMD's most affordable part from the latest Ryzen 9000 Series. It is an AM5 chip that works at the base clock of 3.9GHz and boosts all the way up to 5.4GHz. What is also good about it (and the rest of the Ryzen 9000 series) is that you can overclock the Ryzen 5 9600X if your cooling has enough headroom and your motherboard supports overclocking (B- and X-series 600 and 800 series chipset boards).

Speaking of cooling, the stock TDP is 65W, which means there will be no need for big spending on beefy coolers or AIOs. Keep in mind that there is no bundled cooler, so do not forget to buy one.

Additionally, the processor features 32MB of level-three (L3) cache, PCIe Gen 5 connectivity for the latest and fastest graphics cards and solid-state drives, and DDR5 memory support. There is no DDR4 support on the AM5 platform, so get ready to purchase a new RAM kit if you are upgrading from a DDR4-based system.

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X has integrated graphics, which allows you to use your computer without a discrete graphics card. You won't be able to run high-end games from it, but it should be enough for basic media consumption, productivity work, or lightweight (very lightweight) gaming. The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics has two compute units operating at a frequency of 2,200MHz with USB Type-C DisplayPort mode.

