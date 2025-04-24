Microsoft makes it easier to keep comments when editing PowerPoint presentations

Comments are a great collaboration feature in Office apps. They allow users to leave important notes in different parts of documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. However, in PowerPoint, comments can sometimes get confusing when editing parts of presentations. A certain part of a slide could be edited out, leaving your comment hanging without the necessary context. Microsoft is now finally addressing that.

With the latest updates to PowerPoint, you can now move or copy parts of your presentation with the attached comments from you or your colleagues. They include text, text boxes, tables, shapes, and SmartArt objects. Just paste any element to its new location, and all the comments will follow automatically. However, comments for unpasted or deleted content will remain in their original places so that no feedback is lost in your presentation.

Here are some of the scenarios where improved comments will be useful:

Move content within the same slide : Select a sentence with a comment linked to it, cut it, and paste it elsewhere in the same slide, and watch as the comment moves, too.

: Select a sentence with a comment linked to it, cut it, and paste it elsewhere in the same slide, and watch as the comment moves, too. Move content between slides : Cut a shape or text box with comments from one slide and paste it into another, and the feedback will shift to that new place.

: Cut a shape or text box with comments from one slide and paste it into another, and the feedback will shift to that new place. Copy content: Copy and paste a commented object, and the comments will stay with the original content – but the replicated version will start fresh with no comments. (This is aligned with the current experience.)

The update is now rolling out to PowerPoint on the web, Windows (version 2503, build number 18623.20178), and macOS (version 16.96, build 25041326). You can find the announcement post on the official Tech Community website.

In other Office news, Microsoft recently announced improved referencing in Word and enhanced voice note experience, with Copilot being able to transcribe your voice notes into well-made documents.