Insta360 Link 2C 4K webcam is now available at its lowest price

Insta360 is a pretty well-known brand in the camera world, and its webcams, while not the cheapest, offer great image quality and advanced features for customers wanting to look the best on video calls or when streaming. The Insta360 Link 2C webcam is currently available at its lowest price on Amazon, allowing you to score one with a 10% discount.

The Insta360 Link 2C webcam has a large 1/2" sensor with 4K resolution, which allows the camera to capture more details and more light and generate more natural depth of field. Thanks to 4K resolution, you get a sharper, more detailed image with less blur or pixelation. It also has advanced HDR to deliver a more balanced picture in low-light and high-contrast environments.

The Link 2C boasts phase-detection autofocus that allows the webcam to change focus faster and more accurately—great for displaying something while on call or when moving around. In addition, the webcam offers advanced audio features like various modes with voice focus, voice suppression, music balance, noise-canceling, and more.

You can connect the webcam to your PC or Mac with a USB-C cable and keep the lens shut when not in use for better privacy. The Link 2C also supports smartphone controls so that you can adjust its settings wirelessly. Plus, it supports gesture controls for auto-framing activation, zoom in/out, toggling whiteboard mode, and more.

Insta360 Link 2C 4K Webcam for PC and Mac - $134.99 | 10% off on Amazon US

Note that the webcam is compatible with Windows 10 and newer, plus certain features require certain hardware like Natural Bokeh does not work with Intel-based Macs.

