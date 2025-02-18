The LG 32UR500K-B Ultrafine 32-inch 4K UHD monitor is now at its lowest price

If you've recovered from Christmas and are looking to purchase a new monitor at an excellent price, then check out the LG 32UR500K-B Ultrafine 32-inch 4K UHD monitor, which is now available for $226.99. This product is selling at a 22% discount, as its list price was $299.99.

The monitor has a 4.4 out of 5 stars rating and is listed as an Amazon Choice, reflecting its exceptional reviews and price. It also means that it is ready to ship right away. It is sold and shipped directly by Amazon.com, so you won't be dealing with unknown third-party sellers.

This monitor has a large 32-inch display with a 3840 x 2160p 4K resolution. LG said that this monitor reproduces clear images and vibrant colors with up to 90% DCI-P3 color gamut expression. This makes it a good choice for watching movies and TV series or playing games.

If you plan to play games using this monitor, then you'll also benefit from Dynamic Action Sync, which reduces input lag to give you a more pro experience and the edge in multiplayer games.

If tidiness is important to you, the LG 32UR500K-B offers two key features that assist in reducing clutter. The first is MaxxAudio, which refers to the built-in stereo speakers equipped with Waves MaxxAudio. Although they are unlikely to replace a pair of traditional speakers, they can still play decent audio.

The other feature helps cut out clutter by offering a clean ergonomic stand that supports tilting (LG says it can go from -5 to 20 degrees), so you can just the monitor to suit your needs.

Buy the LG 32UR500K-B Ultrafine 32-inch 4K UHD monitor for $226.99 (was $299.99)

