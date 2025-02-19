The Garmin Instinct 3 is at its lowest price with 33% discount

Garmin's Instinct 3 smartwatch is now at its lowest-ever price of just $299.99, thanks to a 33% discount from $449.99. The discounted model is the black model with a 45 mm band and AMOLED display.

According to Amazon, there have been 300+ sales of this watch over the last month. It currently has a 4.4 out of 5-star rating, indicating that people like it. Additionally, it's sold and shipped directly by Amazon.com, so you won't need to deal with third-party sellers if you need to return it. You get 30 days to refund or replace it if you run into any issues.

The Garmin Instinct 3 is a rugged watch, which makes it ideal for anyone planning to do outdoor sports such as running, hiking, mountain climbing, or anything that calls for a tough watch. Garmin boasts a “vibrant” display which could make it ideal for outdoor use, and a battery life of 18 days, very useful if you're going away from home for a few days.

If you've ever found yourself in the dark looking for your phone, then the Garmin Instinct 3 has you covered. It comes with a built-in LED flashlight that supports variable intensities and strobe modes.

In terms of wellness monitoring, this watch lets you track things like heart rate, sleep, Pulse Ox (not available in all countries), and more. It's important to note that Garmin says this is not a medical device.

The Garmin Instinct 3 also features a morning report, daily movement tracking, and daily suggested workouts. The watch features an altimeter, barometer, and 3-axis electronic compass to help navigate trails, and it supports contactless payments.

