Make your Windows PC and PS5 faster with this $115 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD deal

Fast I/O performance is an absolutely necessary thing these days if you want a fast system. You may find that you have one of the best CPUs out there, a ton of memory (for caching) and yet your system may still feel sluggish. If you are wondering why, it could be because your PC needs an upgrade to an SSD. So if you are looking for one, then the Gigabyte Aorus 7300 drive is currently available for its lowest price of just $115 (purchase link towards the end of the article).

The discount applies on the 2TB model which means it should be plenty for the OS and you can also install some games on it. It is also compatible with the Sony PS5.

The Aorus 7300 SSD uses the M.2 2280 form factor and so it should be compatible with most systems. The drive is based on TLC NAND flash memory and hence, it has a decent claimed endurance rating of 1400 TBW (terabytes written).

The warranty of the drive is also based on the endurance figure as Gigabyte says that the company will provide warranty for the 7300 SSD till it reaches this figure or for five years, whichever is earlier.

The mean time between failure (MTBF) for the Aorus 7300 is rated at 1.6 million hours.

Since this is a PCIe Gen4 drive, Gigabyte promises sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 6850 MB/s. The drive is powered by the Phison E18 controller and it has its own 2GB DDR4 DRAM cache of its own for faster metadata access. As a result, random performance should also be a breeze.

Get the Gigabyte Aorus 7300 PCIe Gen4 SSD at the link below:

Gigabyte Aorus 2TB 7300 M.2 2280 Solid State Drive AG4732TB (PCIe Gen 4.0 x4/NVMe 1.4): $114.93 (Amazon US)

