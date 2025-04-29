This ultrawide curved 34 inch FreeSync monitor can be the best upgrade for your gaming PC

Curved monitors are interesting option for display especially if you are a gamer as they can offer an additional level of immersion that traditional straight monitors quite can't, and that is especially true in the case of super ultra wides with a 32:9 aspect ratio. However, a 21:9 one can also be a great option as it can be the sweet spot between a 16:9 and a 32:9.

If you are in the market looking for a curved ultrawide, then MSI and Amazon are offering the Optix MAG342CQR for the lowest ever price of just $220 (purchase link under the specs list below).

The most striking feature first and foremost of this monitor is its look as it's very aesthetically pleasing thanks to the black color scheme and bezel-less display. The monitor comes with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a response time of 1 ms MRPT (moving picture response time). It also packs AMD's FreeSync technology and is pretty much one of the best curved ultrawide gaming monitors at this price point.

If you are looking to edit stuff like videos and photos which require very high color accuracy, this is not it. That is because MSI claims Adobe RGB, DCI-P3, and sRGB scores of 94.64%, 92.57%, and 118.25%, respectively. So it's not terrible but definitely not the best.

The rest of the technical specifications of the MSI Optix MAG342CQR are given below:

Panel Size 34" (86.36 cm)

Curvature 1500R

Resolution 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD)

Brightness (nits) 300

(Static) Contrast Ratio 4000:1

Dynamic Contrast Ratio 100000000:1

Video ports: 1x DP (1.4) 2x HDMI™ (2.0)

Audio ports 1 x Earphone out

Surface Treatment Anti-glare Display

Colors 1.07B(8 bits + FRC)

Get the MSI monitor at the link below:

MSI Optix MAG342CQR 1500R Curvature 21:9 Aspect Ratio Narrow Bezel 1ms 3440 x 1440 (UWQHD) 144Hz Refresh Rate Tilt/Swivel/Height/Pivot Adjustment 34" AMD Freesync Gaming Curved Monitor, Black: $219.99 (Amazon US)

