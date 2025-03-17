NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 router drops to its lowest price once again

Amazon is once again offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Dual-Band Router (RAX54S) at its lowest price with a limited-time deal. This router provides Wi-Fi coverage for up to 2,500 sq. ft. and supports up to 25 devices at once.

It features Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) technology, delivering great speeds (574Mbps on 2.4GHz and 4800Mbps on 5GHz) using 6-stream connectivity. With 160MHz channel support, it claims to provide Wi-Fi speeds exceeding 1Gbps on compatible mobile devices. It is also backward compatible with older Wi-Fi standards (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac).

The router uses 1024-QAM technology, promising a 25% improvement in data efficiency and speed compared to 256-QAM routers. It includes five Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN and 4 LAN) for high-speed wired connections and one USB 3.0 port for external storage or shared devices.

Additional features include VPN support for secure remote access, Guest Wi-Fi for secure and isolated connections, and personal cloud storage. The device is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Furthermore, it includes Smart Parental Controls, allowing you to manage your children’s online time conveniently.

Security features include automatic firmware updates and NETGEAR Armor, which provides real-time protection for connected devices. In addition, a 1-year NETGEAR Armor subscription is also included. The router can be set up and managed using the Nighthawk app. Keep in mind that this router is designed for use only in the United States.

NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX54S - Up to 5.4 Gbps, Covers up to 2,500 sq. ft., 25 Devices): $112.99 (Amazon US)

