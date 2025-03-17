Microsoft pauses the rollout of updated context menus for Windows 11 insiders

Microsoft has quietly updated the changelog for Windows 11 build 22631.5116, which arrived in the Release Preview channel last week. Changes include some updates to the previously announced stuff and new features that were missing in the initial blog post.

To begin with, Microsoft is no longer offering the updated context menus for Windows 11 23H2. In Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft introduced labels for common file actions (copy, paste, cut, share, delete, and rename), and the company is currently backporting the feature to Windows 11 version 23H2. However, the process takes some extra time. Here is what the company says:

[UPDATED] We’re no longer going to roll this change out in this release to address a few more issues.

Previously, a similar thing happened to the gamepad keyboard, a feature that lets you input text with your controller on a PC. After pausing the rollout to address bugs, Microsoft brought the gamepad keyboard back to insiders, and it is once again available for testing.

The next update in the release notes for Windows 11 build 22631.5116 is two new languages for Voice Access, an accessibility feature (introduced in Windows 11 version 22H2) that lets you use a PC and navigate the operating system using voice commands. Now, Voice Access supports Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese:

[Voice access] [ADDED] New! We are introducing Chinse [sic] ﻿support for voice access. You can now use Voice access to navigate, dictate, and interact with Windows using voice commands in Simplified Chinese (zh-cn) and Traditional Chinese (zh-tw).

Finally, there is a small search-related change for users in the EEA region:

[ADDED] Improved support for web search providers in Windows Search for the EEA, including with increased discoverability.

You can find the official announcement and release notes for build 22631.5116 in the official Windows Insider blog.