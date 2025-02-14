Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro with 16-inch 3K AMOLED display is now available for cheap

Here is your chance to grab a high-end laptop with a stunning display and powerful hardware at a very low price. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is now available at only $1,099, saving you $650 or 37%.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro is a big 16-inch Windows laptop with a 3K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) 120Hz AMOLED display with an anti-reflective coating, 120% DCI-P3 coverage, and touchscreen support. The computer is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor operating at up to 4.8GHz. It also has 16GB of RAM and 1TB of fast PCIe Gen 4 storage. If that is not enough, you can add another NVMe SSD, thanks to a spare slot.

Ports on the Galaxy Book4 Pro include two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports for data transfer, charging, and display output, one HDMI 2.1 with 5K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz support, one USB 3.2 Type-A, one 3.5 mm audio jack, and one microSD card reader. In addition, the laptop has a full-size backlit keyboard with a num pad, a big haptic trackpad, a quad-speaker setup for powerful audio, and a wide webcam with automatic framing support.

As for the power, the Galaxy Book4 Pro has a 76Wh battery. Samsung promises up to 21 hours of video playback. The bundled charger is rated for 65W of power for quick charging (up to 35% in 30 minutes).

Samsung 16" Galaxy Book4 Pro Laptop - $1,099.99 | 37% off on Amazon US

