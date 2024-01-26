Get a Windows 11 Pro license for a super low price

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 87% on a Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license.
Upgrade your computing experience with Windows 11 Pro. This cutting-edge operating system boasts a sleek new design and advanced tools to help you work faster and smarter.
From creative projects to gaming and beyond, Windows 11 delivers the power and flexibility you need to achieve your goals. With a focus on productivity, the new features are easy to learn and use, enhancing your workflow and efficiency. Whether you're a student, professional, gamer, or creative, Windows 11 Home has everything you need to take your productivity to the next level.
- New interface. easier on the eyes & easier to use
- Biometrics login*.Encrypted authentication & advanced antivirus defenses
- DirectX 12 Ultimate. Play the latest games with graphics that rival reality. DirectX 12 Ultimate comes ready to maximize your hardware*
- Screen space. Snap layouts, desktops & seamless redocking
- Widgets. Stay up-to-date with the content you love & the new you care about
- Microsoft Teams. Stay in touch with friends and family with Microsoft Teams, which can be seamlessly integrated into your taskbar**
- Wake & lock. Automatically wake up when you approach and lock when you leave
- Smart App Control. Provides a layer of security by only permitting apps with good reputations to be installed
- Windows Studio Effects. Designed with Background Blur, Eye Contact, Voice Focus, & Automatic Framing
- Touchscreen. For a true mouse-less or keyboard-less experience
- TPM 2.0. Helps prevent unwanted tampering
Windows 11 Pro also includes a number of productivity-focused features, such as the ability to snap multiple windows together and create custom layouts, improved voice typing, and a new, more powerful search experience. Personal and professional users will enjoy a modern and secure computing experience, with improved performance and productivity features to help users get more done.
Only on Windows 11 Pro
If you require enterprise-oriented features for your daily professional tasks, then Windows 11 Pro is a better option.
- Set up with a local account (only when set up for work or school)
- Join Active Directory/Azure AD
- Hyper-V
- Windows Sandbox
- Microsoft Remote Desktop
- BitLocker device encryption
- Windows Information Protection
- Mobile device management (MDM)
- Group Policy
- Enterprise State Roaming with Azure
- Assigned Access
- Dynamic Provisioning
- Windows Update for Business
- Kiosk mode
- Maximum RAM: 2TB
- Maximum no. of CPUs: 2
- Maximum no. of CPU cores: 128
Here's the deal:
This Microsoft Windows 11 Pro license normally costs $199, but you can pick it up for just $24.97 for a limited time, that represents a saving of $174.03 (87% off). For a full description, specs, and license info, click the link below.
Licenses for Windows 11 Home and Windows 10 Pro are also available.
Get Windows 11 Pro for 3 devices at just $24.97
See all discounted Neowin Deals on offer. This is a time-limited deal.
