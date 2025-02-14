Word for Android and iOS update makes it easier to add custom tables to your documents

Have you tried to insert a custom table in your Word documents on Android or iOS and found it a bit annoying? If so, you're not alone, according to Microsoft. Previously, to insert a custom table, you had to insert a 3 x 3 table and then edit the properties to add or remove rows and columns. This could be cumbersome for a mobile device, so Microsoft is making it easier.

Microsoft is rolling out a new mechanism for adding tables for Android users on Build 16.0.18224.41005 or later and iOS users on Version 2.89 (Build 24082417) or later. Custom tables are not currently available on Android tablets and iPads, though.

To use the new custom tables, open the document you want to add the table to and then tap to place the cursor where you want the tablet to be inserted. Then tap Insert > Table and specify the number of rows and columns, then press Insert Table. Once you've done all this, the table will be available for you to populate with information.

According to the Redmond giant, more than a million tables are inserted into documents each month from Word for Android and iOS. This makes it one of the most frequently used elements. By simplifying the insertion process, users will have a more efficient and pleasant experience using Word, making it more likely that they will continue using the app in the future.

If you want to give Microsoft feedback about this or any other feature, go to Settings > Send feedback to Microsoft on Android or go to the Document menu, then Help & Feedback > Tell us on iOS.