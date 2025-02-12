AirPods 4 drops to the lowest price on Amazon

Apple's latest true wireless stereo earbuds, the AirPods 4, have dropped to the lowest price on Amazon. If you have an iPhone and want basically the best earbuds in terms of features and integration with the ecosystem, you can score the AirPods 4 with a 22% discount at just $99.99, which is the lowest price since the launch.

The fourth-generation AirPods continue Apple's revolutionary formula that was first introduced in 2016 alongside the iPhone 7. These earbuds were redesigned for a better fit and comfort and noise cancellation (in a separate, more expensive variant). They support Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking and IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistance.

Also, each earbud has a skin detection sensor, which automatically pauses audio when you remove AirPods, and the H2 chip enables clearer calls with Voice Isolation and hands-free interactions with Siri (nod to say yes or shake your head to say no). Finally, AirPods Pro 4 supports automatic device switching for all your Apple devices with your Apple ID signed in. This allows you to switch audio on the go without re-pairing your AirPod to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, etc.

Apple promises up to 5 hours of playback on a single charge, plus the charging case can get you an extra 30 hours. You can charge the case with a USB-C cable.

Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds - $99.99 | 22% off on Amazon US

Note that the discounted model has no noise cancelation. If you would rather have that feature, consider the ANC-equipped variant of the AirPods 4 that is now available for $148.99. It is not the lowest price, but it is still $31 lower than the regular price.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.