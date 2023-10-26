Samsung Galaxy Watch6 available with a 22% discount on Amazon

If you are on the prowl for a smartwatch from a premium brand, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm smartwatch. If you head to Amazon using the link below, you’ll be able to nab this watch for 22% off the list price of $300.

Among its features, this watch boasts a fitness tracker, personalized heart rate zones, advanced sleep coaching, a heart monitor, and a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor to measure your body composition. With the discount, you can pick up the watch for just $234.99.

If you think that the 40mm version will be too small for you, then you could try the 44mm version but that will increase the price to $279.99 and get you a reduced discount of 15% off the list price.

While the watches come in a wide variety of colors, the 22% discount applies to the graphite edition. The other colors have discounts too, but they differ. Overall, the graphite watch has 86 ratings with an overall score of 4.3, not too bad.

In terms of specs, the Watch6 has an aluminum bezel, 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The display type is sapphire crystal, and the battery should get you 40 hours of use, just shy of two days.

This premium smartwatch is powered by Wear OS, an adapted version of Android specifically for smartwatches made by Google. Among all the smartwatch operating systems, barring Apple’s watchOS, Wear OS is the best to have because it’s more fully featured than some other choices.

Finally, it’s worth pointing out that another great selling point of the Watch6 is that it has not long come out, this means you’ll be able to keep it on your wrist for a longer period before you need to upgrade.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.