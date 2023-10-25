Save 31% on UGREEN's 30W GaN charger with a bundled 60W USB-C cable

Most mainstream phone manufacturers no longer include chargers in the box, thus forcing users to spend more on extra accessories. However, you do not need to spend much on expensive or bulky chargers for your smartphones, tablets, or other gadgets. UGREEN's 30W USB-C charger is now available with a nice 31% discount, plus you get an extra 60W USB-C cable to complete your set for no additional cost. All of that for only $17.99.

The UGREEN 30W USB-C is a powerful small charger based on GaN technology (GaN stands for Gallium Nitride) for much more efficient power delivery in a notably smaller package. It is a compact 1.3x1.3x1.6-inch cube of power for your iPhone, Android smartphone, tablet, handheld console, earbuds, smartwatch, or another device that needs fast and safe charging. UGREEN claims its 30W USB-C charger can top up the newest iPhone 15 from 0 to 60% in about 30 minutes.

To ensure your devices' safety, the charger features always-on temperature monitoring and built-in protection from short circuits, overloading, overheating, and overvolt. As a cherry on top, you get a spare 3ft high-quality USB-C to USB-C cable with a power rating of up to 60W, so you can use it to charge compatible devices even faster using other charger types from UGREEN (or other manufacturers) with power output ranging from 45W up to 300W.

If you happen to need a few more cables, check out UGREEN's two-pack with braided 3.3ft 60W USB-C to USB-C cables for only $9.99—only $5 apiece! The kit is available in lengths from 1.6ft to 10ft.

