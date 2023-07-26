The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic are the first Wear OS 4 smartwatches

As part of its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung announced its latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic. These will be the first smartphones that will have Google's Wear OS 4, which was first announced a few months ago at Google I/O 2023.

Both of the new models come in 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch display models and both have an Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. Samsung says:

A more vibrant, higher resolution display boasts a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, coupled with an Always On Display brightness adjustment feature, allowing users to see and do more even under bright sunlight. Powered by the enhanced processor and memory, Galaxy Watch6 delivers smoother and faster interactions.

While the standard Galaxy Watch6 has the slim design that's been the norm for previous versions in the series, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic brings back the rotating crown that was not a part of the previous Galaxy Watch5 lineup. The Galaxy Watch6 has a 30 percent slimmer bezel while the Classic has a 15 percent thinner rotating bezel.

Of course, the smartwatches will come packed with a number of fitness features. Samsung says:

A new Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature analyzes individual physical capabilities[8] and defines five optimal running intensity levels to help users set their own goals based on their ability – from burning fat to high intensity workout. In addition to over 100 existing workout trackers, the newly added Track Run records the user’s runs on a track, while Custom Workout allows users to build and track their personalized workout routine.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic start today at Samsung.com. General availability begins on August 11. The price for the Galaxy Watch6 begins at $299.99, while the Galaxy Watch6 Classic price start at $399.99.

