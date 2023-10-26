Get this WD_Black 5TB external hard drive for its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you have been looking for a portable external storage device, but you also want something with more storage than most external SSDs have, the WD_Black P10 5TB Game Drive might be what you are looking for.

Right now, the WD_Black P10 5TB Game Drive is priced at an all-time low level of just $91.98 at Amazon. That's also $58.01 lower than its $149.99 MSRP.

While this is labeled as a "Game Drive" this external portable hard drive (HDD) can connect up to a PC as well as an Xbox Series X/S console or a PS5 console for your extra data storage needs.

You can store Xbox Series X/S games and PS5 games on the drive, but you can also store and play any Xbox One or PS4 games on the Xbox Series X/S or PS5, respectively, from the drive as well.

The external hard drive also comes with a USB (version 3.2 Gen 1) Type-A to Micro-B cable to transfer data to and from the drive to your PC or game console, with speeds up to 130 MB/s. It's also very portable and includes a metal top covering for some durability.

While not as fast as an external SSD, the WD_Black P10 5TB Game Drive is perfect for people who need more storage. While it is not currently at all-time low price, you can consider the 4TB version of the P10 Game Drive for $85.98 as well.

While not as fast as an external SSD, the WD_Black P10 5TB Game Drive is perfect for people who need more storage. While it is not currently at all-time low price, you can consider the 4TB version of the P10 Game Drive for $85.98 as well.

