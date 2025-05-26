Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Save $100 on this TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus NAS with this Memorial Day deal

CEO - Neowin.net Neowin · with 0 comments

terramaster f8 ssd plus

Today is Memorial Day, which, to non-Americans, is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It is also a day on which Amazon and others offer special time-limited deals for the many Americans who will be off work today to mark this special occasion.

As such, today, you can score the excellent F8 SSD Plus for $699.99 by adding a $100 coupon, which lowers its usual $799.99 price. We reviewed it last September and gave it high marks.

Here is a reminder of the most important specifications:

TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus
CPU: Intel Core i3-N305 (Octa Core, Max burst up to 3.8 GHz)
TDP 15W
Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Memory: 16 GB DDR5 4800MT/s SODIMM
Disk Capacity: 64 TB (8x8TB)
RAID Level: TRAID, TRAID＋, RAID5, RAID 6, RAID 10
Network: 1x RJ-45 10GbE
Internal storage: 8x M.2 2280 NVMe Slot (PCIe Gen 3.0 x1)
USB Ports (Rear): 1x Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps)
2x Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps)
HDMI: 1x (HDMI 2.1)
OS : TOS 6.0
Hardware Transcoding Engine:

H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, VC-1
Maximum resolution: 4K (4096 x 2160);
Maximum FPS: 60
Size (H/W/D): 6.9 x 2.4 x 5.5 inches (17.5 x 6.1 x 13.9 cm)
Weight: 0.6 kg
Power: 72W, 100V - 240V AC, 50/60 Hz, Single frequency
Power consumption: 45W (Fully loaded Seagate 2TB M.2 SSDs in read/write state)
9W (Fully loaded Seagate 2TB M.2 SSDs in hibernation)
Price (MSRP): £729.99 / $799.99

As you can see from the specs, this is a seriously powerful NAS, which is powered by the same Intel Core i3-N305 that is in the F4-424 Pro that we reviewed back in July. The Intel i3-N305 was introduced in Q1 of 2023 with support for AV1 decode, HDMI 2.1, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, LPDDR5, DDR5 and DDR4, and a max TDP of 15W.

The Amazon page link (below) further breaks down the specifications into a description, but you can also discover our own findings of this all SSD NAS if in doubt, with our in depth review of it before making a purchase.

Future-proof yourself with an extremely powerful home media-class SSD NAS that fits in the palm of your hand.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
Get Prime (SNAP), Prime Video, Audible Plus or Kindle / Music Unlimited. Free for 30 days.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
The GameSir X5 Lite
Previous Article

GameSir X5 Lite review: an affordable but excellent mobile controller

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment