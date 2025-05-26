Save $100 on this TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus NAS with this Memorial Day deal

Today is Memorial Day, which, to non-Americans, is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It is also a day on which Amazon and others offer special time-limited deals for the many Americans who will be off work today to mark this special occasion.

As such, today, you can score the excellent F8 SSD Plus for $699.99 by adding a $100 coupon, which lowers its usual $799.99 price. We reviewed it last September and gave it high marks.

Here is a reminder of the most important specifications:

TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus CPU: Intel Core i3-N305 (Octa Core, Max burst up to 3.8 GHz)

TDP 15W Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs Memory: 16 GB DDR5 4800MT/s SODIMM Disk Capacity: 64 TB (8x8TB) RAID Level: TRAID, TRAID＋, RAID5, RAID 6, RAID 10 Network: 1x RJ-45 10GbE Internal storage: 8x M.2 2280 NVMe Slot (PCIe Gen 3.0 x1) USB Ports (Rear): 1x Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps)

2x Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) HDMI: 1x (HDMI 2.1) OS : TOS 6.0 Hardware Transcoding Engine: H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, VC-1

Maximum resolution: 4K (4096 x 2160);

Maximum FPS: 60 Size (H/W/D): 6.9 x 2.4 x 5.5 inches (17.5 x 6.1 x 13.9 cm) Weight: 0.6 kg Power: 72W, 100V - 240V AC, 50/60 Hz, Single frequency Power consumption: 45W (Fully loaded Seagate 2TB M.2 SSDs in read/write state)

9W (Fully loaded Seagate 2TB M.2 SSDs in hibernation) Price (MSRP): £729.99 / $799.99

As you can see from the specs, this is a seriously powerful NAS, which is powered by the same Intel Core i3-N305 that is in the F4-424 Pro that we reviewed back in July. The Intel i3-N305 was introduced in Q1 of 2023 with support for AV1 decode, HDMI 2.1, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, LPDDR5, DDR5 and DDR4, and a max TDP of 15W.

The Amazon page link (below) further breaks down the specifications into a description, but you can also discover our own findings of this all SSD NAS if in doubt, with our in depth review of it before making a purchase.

Future-proof yourself with an extremely powerful home media-class SSD NAS that fits in the palm of your hand.

