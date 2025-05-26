Save $100 on this TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus NAS with this Memorial Day deal

Today is Memorial Day, which, to non-Americans, is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It is also a day on which Amazon and others offer special time-limited deals for the many Americans who will be off work today to mark this special occasion.
As such, today, you can score the excellent F8 SSD Plus for $699.99 by adding a $100 coupon, which lowers its usual $799.99 price. We reviewed it last September and gave it high marks.
Here is a reminder of the most important specifications:
|TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus
|CPU:
|Intel Core i3-N305 (Octa Core, Max burst up to 3.8 GHz)
TDP 15W
|Graphics:
|Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
|Memory:
|16 GB DDR5 4800MT/s SODIMM
|Disk Capacity:
|64 TB (8x8TB)
|RAID Level:
|TRAID, TRAID＋, RAID5, RAID 6, RAID 10
|Network:
|1x RJ-45 10GbE
|Internal storage:
|8x M.2 2280 NVMe Slot (PCIe Gen 3.0 x1)
|USB Ports (Rear):
|1x Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps)
2x Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps)
|HDMI:
|1x (HDMI 2.1)
|OS :
|TOS 6.0
|Hardware Transcoding Engine:
|
H.264, H.265, MPEG-4, VC-1
|Size (H/W/D):
|6.9 x 2.4 x 5.5 inches (17.5 x 6.1 x 13.9 cm)
|Weight:
|0.6 kg
|Power:
|72W, 100V - 240V AC, 50/60 Hz, Single frequency
|Power consumption:
|45W (Fully loaded Seagate 2TB M.2 SSDs in read/write state)
9W (Fully loaded Seagate 2TB M.2 SSDs in hibernation)
|Price (MSRP):
|£729.99 / $799.99
As you can see from the specs, this is a seriously powerful NAS, which is powered by the same Intel Core i3-N305 that is in the F4-424 Pro that we reviewed back in July. The Intel i3-N305 was introduced in Q1 of 2023 with support for AV1 decode, HDMI 2.1, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, LPDDR5, DDR5 and DDR4, and a max TDP of 15W.
The Amazon page link (below) further breaks down the specifications into a description, but you can also discover our own findings of this all SSD NAS if in doubt, with our in depth review of it before making a purchase.
- TERRAMASTER F8 SSD Plus NAS $699.99 with in-page coupon (MSRP $799.99)
Future-proof yourself with an extremely powerful home media-class SSD NAS that fits in the palm of your hand.
