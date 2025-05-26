WD My Book 24TB: Essential external storage for large backups at a great price

Years ago, I decided I needed an external hard drive for my computer backups when installing new operating systems and decided to buy a cheap external hard drive case and to install a 500GB hard drive from an old laptop. While it does its job, it runs out of space pretty quickly necessitating the deletion of bigger files such as videos.

Introducing the WD 24TB My Book

If you want to avoid this issue, you could pick up the WD 24TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive now on Amazon at a discount of 22%, making it the lowest price ever recorded. Right now, with this unbeatable deal, it can be availed for just $470, down from the $600 list price. For the record, this is the lowest price it has been available for.

Buy the WD 24TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive for $469.99 (was $599.99)

Beyond capacity: Ransomware protection and encryption

Aside from the colossal amount of high-capacity storage included with this product, it also comes with essential data protection against ransomware, a type of malware that encrypts your files and demands a payment to unlock them. This WD desktop hard drive includes Acronis True Image for Western Digital, which will help protect you from these attacks. This makes the WD My Book 24TB a smart choice for serious backups and secure file storage.

While you definitely don’t want some low-life hacker locking you out of your files, you may want to encrypt your hard drive to keep your data more secure. Using the Acronis True Image for Western Digital software, you can add an extra layer of digital security that utilizes 256-bit AES encryption and requires a password to unlock.

Compatibility and Important Notes for Users

The product page says that the hard drive is compatible with Windows and macOS; it probably works fine with other operating systems too (after reformatting). However, the Acronis True Image for Western Digital software is only available for Windows and macOS. According to the help pages, Windows systems with ARM processors are not supported. If you are planning to use this with a different operating system, it’s best to do research first.

Buy the WD 24TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive for $469.99 (was $599.99)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.