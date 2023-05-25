Save $1200 on Razer Blade 15 - RTX 3070 Ti, Intel 14-Core i7, with Amazon's gaming week

Amazon is offering gaming enthusiasts a chance to get their hands on their favourite gaming components at great deals during its Gaming Week. In case you are looking for a gaming laptop, Razer Blade 15 is selling for only $1,799 after a 40% discount on its original MSRP of $2999. With this deal, you can save $1200. So, get it for yourself while stocks last.

The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It is significantly faster compared to the previous RTX 2070 SUPER laptops. It can deliver up to 70% better performance and allows you to achieve 100 frames per second at a resolution of 1440p. This means smoother and more immersive gaming experiences.

It is equipped with the latest Intel Core i7-12800H processor, specifically the 14-core variant. This CPU provides cutting-edge power and performance, making it capable of handling even the most demanding gaming and creative tasks. With a Turbo Boost frequency of up to 4.8GHz, it delivers unrivalled speed and responsiveness.

In addition, it comes with a Full HD (FHD) display with an incredibly fast refresh rate of 360Hz. This high refresh rate allows for smoother and more fluid visuals, providing a competitive advantage for gamers. It ensures that the screen updates quickly, reducing motion blur and enabling faster reaction times.

The Razer Blade 15 comes with DDR5 memory that operates at a speed of 4800MHz. This memory is 50% faster than the previous generation, resulting in quicker and smoother performance when loading applications, running games, and carrying out other everyday tasks on your laptop.

It further incorporates advanced cooling technology called the Vapor Chamber Cooling system. This cooling solution includes more exhaust fins, quieter fans, and a larger liquid capacity. As a result, the laptop can effectively dissipate heat, keeping the internal components cooler than ever before. Additionally, the improved cooling system ensures quieter operation, reducing fan noise during intense gaming sessions.

Furthermore, it offers various connectivity options to enhance your gaming and overall user experience. It includes a built-in HDMI 2.1 port, which enables you to connect your laptop to external displays with support for high resolutions and refresh rates.

The Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port allows for fast data transfer and connection to compatible devices. It also features a UHS-III SD card slot, making it convenient to transfer files from cameras or other devices. The laptop also supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for seamless wireless connections to peripherals such as speakers, controllers, and headphones.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - 12th Gen Intel 14-Core i7 CPU - 15.6” FHD 360Hz - 16GB DDR5 RAM - 1TB PCIe SSD - Windows 11 - CNC Aluminum - Chroma RGB - Thunderbolt 4): $1,799 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

