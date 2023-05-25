Motorola Razr 40 Ultra promotional video shows full specs and design

Motorola is set to unveil Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, also known as Razr+, on June 1. This device promises to combine cutting-edge technology with the iconic Razr design, delivering a unique and immersive user experience. While Motorola has been tight-lipped about the specifics, a recently leaked promotional video gives us a glimpse of what to expect from the foldable device.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra boasts a sleek design, paying homage to the Razr's iconic flip phone form factor. The device features a 3.5-inch cover screen that spans from one corner to the other, providing an impressive viewing area.

The display incorporates a first-of-its-kind external punch-hole arrangement, housing dual cameras and LED flash. These large holes are unprecedented in the industry, and Motorola has leveraged this unique design to create a fully immersive user interface.

The interface has been specifically optimized to use the expansive screen space fully. Users can expect custom music widgets, Always-On Display screens, and enhanced notification reply features.

The foldable AMOLED display is rumored to feature a 1080p resolution, providing vibrant and crisp visuals. On the other hand, the cover screen is said to have a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels, offering a convenient preview window for quick access to notifications and other information.

While official specifications are yet to be revealed, rumors suggest that the Razr 40 Ultra will be equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The device is rumored to offer up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

Additionally, it is expected that Motorola will offer both dual SIM and eSIM variants, providing flexibility in terms of connectivity options.

Motorola is expected to unveil all the official details regarding availability and pricing on June 1. It remains to be seen whether the Razr 40 Ultra will surpass the $1,200 to $1,300 price tag set by its predecessor.

Sources: Evan Blass via Android Authority