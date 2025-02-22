Save 50% on Razer Kishi V2 USB-C gaming controller

For many users, a smartphone is the only gaming device, but playing games on a touchscreen is not the most convenient input method, to say the least. Thus, a controller made specifically for mobile devices with a built-in holding mechanism is a much better buy. Meet the Razer Kish V2 Gaming Controller, which is currently available for half the price.

The Razer Kishi V2 is designed to meet the standards of competitive console controllers with cutting edge microswitch buttons, analog triggers, and programmable macros

The Razer Kishi V2 Gaming Controller connects to Android phones and iPhones with USB-C ports. You insert your phone between the two parts of the gamepad, thus getting a portable console with a controller layout similar to the traditional Xbox gamepad. Besides your phone, the Kishi V2 works with PC when connected via a USB cable. Thanks to a direct connection between your phone and controller, you get minimal input lag for more responsive gameplay.

Speaking of compatibility, the gamepad works with various Android phones (Android 12 and up) thanks to its extendable mechanism (from smaller to big-screen phones). Supported iPhones include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series, which have USB-C ports.

In addition to traditional sticks, bumpers, triggers, and ABXY buttons, the Razer Kishi V2 lets you map on-screen touch controls to buttons, which will work great for touch-only games with no controller support. You can launch games, customize controls, record your gameplay, and do other stuff via the Razer Nexus app.

