24TB Western Digital WD Red Pro NAS hard drive is now selling at its lowest price

Although modern SSDs have made big strides in terms of performance and capacity, nothing beats the good old hard drive for those in need of extremely big capacities for home or business network-attached storage, or NAS. If you are in the market for such a hard drive, check out the Western Digital 24TB WD Red Pro NAS, which is currently available at its lowest price on Amazon with a 12% discount.

The WD Red Pro NAS CMR hard drive lineup is designed for network-attached storage of any bay size, which makes it a great fit for all sorts of NAS, from small home variants to large business models. These hard drives are optimized for non-stop, 24/7, high-intensity operation with a workload rate of up to 550 TB per year or 2.5 million hours of mean-time between failures.

Engineered to handle high-intensity workloads in 24/7 environments, WD Red Pro is ideal for archiving and sharing, as well as RAID array rebuilding on extended operating systems such as ZFS or other file systems. These drives add value to your business by enabling your employees to quickly share their files and back-up folders reliably in your NAS solution.

The drive uses the standard SATA 3 6Gbps connection, which means you can connect it to most PCs and NAS devices that support 3.5-inch drives. It also has 512MB of cache and an operation speed of 7,200 RPM.

Each WD Red Pro HDD features several protection measures to ensure the longevity and safety of your data. There is a multi-axis shock sensor that automatically detects subtle shock events and dynamic fly height technology that adjusts each read-write function to protect your data.

Western Digital 24TB WD Red Pro NAS HDD 7200 RPM - $499.99 | 12% off on Amazon US

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.