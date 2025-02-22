AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is now available at a new all-time low price

One of AMD's high-end AM5 processors from the Ryzen 9000 series has reached a new all-time low price. If you want to build a powerful desktop computer that works great with modern games and can also do some heavy lifting in professional applications, check out the Ryzen 9 9900X, which is now available with a 24% discount on Amazon.

The Ryzen 9 9900X is a 12-core, 24-thread AM5 desktop processor. Its base clock is 4.4GHz, which can go up to 5.6GHz in max boost. Since the chip is unlocked, you can overclock it even higher as long as your cooling solution has enough headroom and your motherboard supports overclocking. Note that the processor does not come with a bundled cooler, so make sure to buy a beefy air cooler or a liquid all-in-one system (the default TDP is rated for 120W).

The Ryzen 9 9900X works with all AM5 motherboards with 800 and 600 series chipsets. Its memory controller works with DDR5 memory only, with a maximum RAM capacity of 192GB. The chip offers 64MB of level 3 cache.

Another thing worth mentioning about the Ryzen 9 9900X is the fact that it has integrated graphics. Although the dual-core Radeon Graphics operating at 2.2GHz is unlikely to run the latest AAA games at any decent framerates, it is enough to have image and modern media capabilities while you wait for your GPU to arrive.

