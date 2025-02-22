Save 20% on Manba One wireless controller with Hall Effect sticks, display and a dock

A few months ago, I reviewed the Manba One Wireless multi-device controller, and it left me very impressed with its battery life, build quality, features, customization, rich set of bundled accessories, and, most importantly, price. While it is slightly more expensive than the standard Xbox Wireless Controller, it offers so much more to justify spending a few more bucks. Now, however, you can get the Manba One with a 20% discount, which makes the controller even more appealing.

There is a lot to love about this gamepad. It offers Hall Effect sticks with better accuracy and no drift, trigger locks, four additional buttons at the back, a big display for customizing the controller without any software, a big built-in battery with solid battery life, multi-device connectivity, and a bundled charging dock that will keep the controller charged via pogo pins.

The Manba One is available in two colors: Black and White. The latter has a transparent faceplate, which you can easily remove (it is secured with magnets) and replace with a custom one from Manba (sold separately). Two stripes of RGB lights on each side are also a nice touch to spice up the overall look and feel.

The controller works with PCs (wired or via a dongle), Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and other devices via Bluetooth. You can check my full Manba One review here.

