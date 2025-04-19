As millions of Windows 10 PCs await eWaste dump, Seagate claims SSDs are way worse than HDDs

Seagate published a new report called "Decarbonizing Data," which highlights the growing sustainability challenges faced by data centers. The report is based on a global study commissioned by Seagate and conducted by research firm Dynata, with support from communications consultancy Current Global. It examines the increasing strain on energy resources as businesses expand their data storage needs, especially in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Goldman Sachs Research predicts that global power demand from data centers could increase by 165% by 2030 compared to 2023. Seagate’s report shows that energy usage has become a major concern for 53.5% of business leaders. Organizations are struggling with rising data volumes, slower progress in improving energy efficiency, and the growing use of AI.

Jason Feist, senior vice president of cloud marketing at Seagate, said, "Data centers are under intense scrutiny – not only because they support modern AI workloads, but because they are becoming one of the most energy-intensive sectors of the digital economy. This calls for a fundamental shift in how we think about data infrastructure – not as a trade-off between cost and sustainability, but as an opportunity to optimize for both."

Concerns about electronic waste (e-waste) and carbon footprints have gained significant attention, especially in 2025, as millions of Windows 10 PCs may become obsolete and unable to update. Even Microsoft itself has suggested this outcome.

The report outlines three key options companies have for managing their growing data needs: improving efficiency in their current systems, building new data centers, or moving to the cloud. Each of these choices involves balancing cost, carbon emissions, and control over operations. It suggests that sustainability and total cost of ownership (TCO) can be compatible goals.

Seagate highlights that technological advancements play an essential role in making data centers more sustainable. Innovations like liquid cooling, immersion cooling, and upgraded HVAC systems (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) can help reduce energy use and carbon emissions. Seagate's HAMR-based Mozaic 3+ platform is an example of this. It increases storage capacity up to three times in the same space, reduces carbon per terabyte by over 70%, and lowers costs per terabyte by 25%.

The report also stresses the importance of extending the lifespan of storage devices. While 92.2% of respondents recognize this as vital, only 15.5% prioritize it when purchasing equipment—a gap between knowledge and action.

Jason Feist explained, "Sustainability cannot be solved in isolation. A holistic approach spanning infrastructure, life cycle management, and industry-wide accountability could ensure that the growth of AI and data center operations does not come at the expense of the environment."

Additionally, the report points out that solid-state drives (SSDs) create a much larger carbon footprint compared to mechanical hard disk drives (HDDs). SSDs produce 160 times more embodied carbon per terabyte over their five-year lifespan. In comparison, HDDs generate less than 1 unit of carbon emissions per terabyte, making them far better for the environment.

Source: Seagate

This article was generated with some help from AI and reviewed by an editor.