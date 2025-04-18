Get ready for Nintendo Switch 2 with the 256GB Lexar microSD Express card at a good price

The Nintendo Switch 2 is coming very soon, and gamers all around the world are getting their hands ready for the next-gen portable console from the Japanese gaming company. The Switch 2 features a lot of improvements over its predecessor, including much bigger storage for your games. However, since new games are going to be larger in size, 256GB may not be enough to keep multiple games. In such a case, a microSD Express card is a must, and you can currently get one at a nice price on Amazon.

It is important to note that the Switch 2 allows storing games on removable storage only if you use microSD Express cards, which are much faster than your standard microSDXC card (up to 900MB/s read and 600MB/s write, which is up to four times faster than regular microSD cards). microSD Express is a relatively rare standard, and there are not that many options to choose from (expect that to change soon as manufacturers ramp up their production for the Switch 2).

microSD Express cards are currently a hot commodity, and prices are already going up. However, as of right now, Lexar is offering the 256GB variant at a sub-$50 price. There are also 512GB and 1TB options, but they are both out of stock on Amazon, so it might be a good idea to grab the 256GB configuration while supplies last.

