Save a whopping $800 on Apple's M2 iPad Pro with Cellular

Many users think the best part about Apple's latest devices is that it makes previous-gen models much more affordable. That is exactly the case with this one. The fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro with the M2 processors is currently available with a massive $800 discount, saving you a metric ton of money on the 2TB Wi-Fi + Cellular configuration.

The 11-inch iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina IPS display with a resolution of 2,388 x 1,668 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz, giving you a buttery-smooth image in every task. The M2 processor has plenty of horsepower for challenging tasks, such as video editing in Final Cut, playing resource-heavy games, and more.

Speaking of heavy games, with today's deal, you will be able to store plenty of various titles, videos, apps, heavy files, and other content since the discounted configuration has a whopping 2TB of storage, eliminating any need for external drives or clouds and future-proofing your iPad Pro. Also, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity (Cellular models also support GPS), keeping you connected on the go.

Other features in the 4th-gen 11-inch iPad Pro include FaceID authentication, Apple Pencil 2 with hover support, Magic Keyboard compatibility, four stereo speakers, and two rear cameras with LiDAR and flash. The 12MP front-facing camera supports Center Stage, a feature that keeps you in the frame as you move around during calls.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.