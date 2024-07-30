Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor targeting entry-level 5G smartphones

Qualcomm today announced the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform targeting entry-level 5G smartphones. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor will support gigabit 5G connectivity, all-day battery life, and camera capabilities including EIS and multi-frame noise reduction. The dual-band NavIC for better location positioning accuracy, AI-enhanced audio, support for FHD+ displays, and Game Network Latency Manager will make this new entry-level processor even more attractive to consumers.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Performance Highlights:

Efficient 4nm process node delivers enhanced power savings

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Technology powers up to 50% battery life in just 15 minutes

Qualcomm Kryo CPU delivers peak speeds up to 2 GHz

Upgraded UFS 3.1 memory offers faster data processing, app usage, and overall performance

Qualcomm highlighted that its Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 platform will make 5G accessible to 2.8 billion smartphone users in select regions, offering 1 Gbps peak download speeds, which is seven times faster than the LTE platforms available in smartphones in a similar price range.

Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, said the following regarding the new processor launch:

"The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds. Thanks to cutting-edge engineering, we balanced affordability with strong performance and all-day battery life, as well as widespread access to 5G for more enhanced mobile experiences."

Commenting on the launch, Muralikrishnan B, President of Xiaomi India, said:

"We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users. Many people have yet to experience the benefits of 5G, and thanks to Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Xiaomi can bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience to help reshape the way the world connects and interacts."

Xiaomi will be the first Android OEM to adopt the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, and the first device is expected to be announced before the end of 2024. Some other key OEMs are also expected to ship devices based on this new processor.

Source: Qualcomm