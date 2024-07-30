Amazon Deal: Seagate FireCuda 4TB Gen4 NVMe DirectStorage SSD with heatsink is cheap

We recently reviewed a PCIe Gen5 SSD in the form of TeamGroup's Z540. The drive is impressive in terms of performance but we also noted that PCIe Gen4 NVMes can also put up a great show in certain tasks like gaming.

The Seagate FireCuda 530R, which is one of the best PCIe 4.0 drives out there is currently at its lowest ever price. The 4TB variant of it with heatsink is available for $485 (buying links towards the end of the article). This SSD is compatible with Sony PlayStation 5 as well and it also supports Microsoft's DirectStorage.

The 530R 4TB comes with 4GB of DDR4 DRAM cache which means random operations are fairly fast too and it does not have to rely on system memory (via technologies like Host Memory Buffer) thanks to its own dedicated cache.

In terms of reliability and endurance, the 4TB FireCuda 530R has an MTBF (Mean Time Between Failures) value of 1.8 million hours, and for the latter, the Endurance of the 4TB 530R is stated as 5050 TBW (Terabytes Written). These Endurance and MTBF ratings are some of the best in the industry.

Get the Seagate FireCuda 4TB 530R with heatsink at the link below:

Seagate FireCuda 530R (with heatsink) PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, TLC NAND, 4GB DDR4 DRAM cache, MTBF 1.8m hrs, 5050 TBW, up to 7,400MB/s sequential reads, up to 6,800MB/s sequential writes (ZP4000GM3A073): $484.99 (Amazon US)

If this does not interest you, make sure you also browse through Amazon US, and Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.