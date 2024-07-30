Get the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse for a new low price of $49.99

If you are looking for a small and lightweight mouse for your gaming sessions that can also offer high performance, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse is one you might want to consider. It also just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon.

Right now, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini wireless gaming mouse is available for $49.99 at Amazon in both its black and white color versions. That's a big $30 discount from its $79.99 MSRP.

The mouse has a compact design and weighs just 59 grams. However, inside that small design, there's also a 26,000 DPI optical sensor that can track speeds up to 650 IPS.

The two main buttons on the mouse use switches designed to last up to 100 million clicks. On the bottom of the mouse, it uses low friction skates, and it comes with four pieces of grips that you can use to get an even better hold of the mouse.

You can use either Bluetooth wireless connections or the included USB dongle for 2.4 GHz wireless for better latency. The mouse will also last up to 100 hours on a single charge.

The mouse also comes with the HyperX NGENUITY app for your PC. You can use it to set up the six programmable keys with your specific gaming profiles, and you can also use it to customize the RGB lighting that's available on the scroll wheel.

