Save big on Samsung microSD cards at their lowest ever prices on Amazon

Everyone needs extra storage on their laptop, desktop, or smartphone. If you have one of those devices with an SD card reader, you can take advantage of some huge price cuts on Samsung microSD cards right now on Amazon.

Right now, some of these cards are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon, including the Samsung Evo Select 512MB microSD card with an SD card adaptor, which is priced at the moment at just $39.99. You can also get the Samsung Pro Plus microSD card, with a USB reader adapter, for just $47.99.

You can also check out some other Samsung storage and memory product discounts right now. Here are just some of them.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.