Save big on Samsung microSD cards at their lowest ever prices on Amazon

The Samsung Pro Plus microSD card with a USB-A adapter

Everyone needs extra storage on their laptop, desktop, or smartphone. If you have one of those devices with an SD card reader, you can take advantage of some huge price cuts on Samsung microSD cards right now on Amazon.

Right now, some of these cards are at their lowest prices ever on Amazon, including the Samsung Evo Select 512MB microSD card with an SD card adaptor, which is priced at the moment at just $39.99. You can also get the Samsung Pro Plus microSD card, with a USB reader adapter, for just $47.99.

The Samsung Pro Endurance memory card

You can also check out some other Samsung storage and memory product discounts right now. Here are just some of them.

