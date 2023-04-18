Snap up the Corsair Vengeance DDR5 64GB RAM for AMD PCs for its lowest price on Amazon

If you have a gaming PC, you know that the amount of RAM inside your rig is very important for performance, as is its clock speed. If you own an AMD-based gaming PC, you can get 64GB of DDR5 RAM running at 6,000 Mhz for a very low price on Amazon today.

The Corsair Vengeance 64GB (in two 32GB sticks) DDR5 6,000MHz RAM is priced at just $264.99 on Amazon. That's a big $110 discount compared to its normal $374.99 price tag.

The RAM sticks use solid aluminum for their heat spreaders, which should keep the memory cool even while you use it for high end gaming. The Corsair product also supports AMD EXPO, which allows PC gamers to quickly overclock the RAM, along with other adjustments to its timings and voltages.

You can also get the same product at lower prices but with lower clock speeds:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals, or visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.