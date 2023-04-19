Samsung enables skin temperature measurement on Galaxy Watch5 & Watch5 Pro

Samsung announced that the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro can now use built-in sensors to measure skin temperature. The collected data is used to improve the Cycle Tracking feature in the Samsung Health app which currently relies on calendar-based tracking.

The Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro were released back in August 2022 and feature an infrared-based temperature sensor onboard that hasn't been put to use until now. According to Samsung, tracking skin temperature changes will provide a good estimate of basal body temperature at different times during the day. This would allow the smartwatch to track ovulation and better predict when the next period will begin.

For that purpose, Samsung is using an algorithm developed by Natural Cycles as part of their partnership announced earlier this year. Samsung says that all the temperature data collected by the smartwatch is stored locally and kept encrypted for extra piece of mind. However, it adds in the fine print that the feature is meant for users who are 18 years old and above. Cycle Tracking can also evaluate symptoms entered into the daily log and suggest helpful tips like scheduling a relaxing day to address fatigue.

The feature is currently being rolled out via Samsung Health app in 32 markets, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K.