Amazon Deal: The 4TB SanDisk Professional G-Drive SSD falls to its lowest price with 41% off

Currently, there are a number of deals offering great discounts on a variety of storage options on Amazon. Particularly, the 4TB SanDisk Professional G-Drive SSD is selling for $399.99 after a 41% discount on its original MSRP of $679.99. With this deal, you can save a whopping $280 so, get your hands on it right away!

The SanDisk Professional G-Drive SSD offers ultra-rugged durability with IP67 water and dust resistance, up to 3M drop, and 2000lb crush resistance. It features pro-grade transfer speeds, i.e., up to 1050MB/s Read and 1000 MB/s Write speeds. Furthermore, with this NVMe SSD, you get sustained performance with a cooling aluminum core.

It comes with downloadable software for password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. This allows you to keep your files, videos, and photos safe from unauthorized access. The G-Drive SSD can be connected to newer Mac computers and other laptops using a reversible USB-C port with a SuperSpeed USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface that can transfer data at up to 10Gbps.

The package also includes a USB 3.0/2.0 cable adapter that makes it compatible with older devices. Moreover, it is compatible with Mac computers that use the HFS+ file system, and if you want to use it with Windows, you need to reformat it first.

The 4TB SanDisk Professional G-Drive SSD (Ultra-Rugged, IP67 Dust/Water Resistant, Portable External NVMe Solid State Drive, Up to 1,050 MB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2): $399.99 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other SSD deals from Crucial and Samsung. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.