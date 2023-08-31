Save hundreds on this LG 43-inch monitor with four-way split-screen support at Amazon

Lots of people who work at home on their PC have more than one monitor on their desk. One may be used for work while the second can be used for streaming video, playing games, or something else. However, what if you could get four video sources connected to one monitor so you could see all four at once?

That's exactly what you can do with the LG 43UN700 43-inch PC monitor. It's currently discounted down to an all-time price low of $496.99 at Amazon or $203 off its normal $699.99 price tag.

The LG 43UN700 43-inch PC monitor has an IPS display and a UHD 4K screen with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160. It has a 178-degree wide viewing angle and an anti-glare panel.

However, its main feature is its support for connecting four video sources at once to its four HDMI ports. It also has a DisplayPort and two USB 3.0 ports. With LG's OnScreen Control feature, you can connect, for example, a laptop, a desktop PC, a game console, and a streaming stick or set-top box at once.

The four-way split-screen support means you can work on your laptop and desktop PC, while streaming videos and downloading games all at the same time. It also supports Picture-in-Picture mode.

The monitor also supports HDR10 for a better overall picture, and it has some gaming features as well, including Dynamic Action Sync for better reaction times in games, and a Black Stabilizer to let you see things you wouldn't normally see in games with dark visuals.

